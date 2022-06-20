As is tradition with the arrival of a new project, Drake stepped out on the town this weekend in celebration of his Honestly, Nevermind album, which, despite harsh criticism from many, managed to break an Apple Music record for the dance genre just one hour after dropping.

According to Page Six, the father of one chose Miami as the perfect place to commemorate his surprise release. Things kicked off at Gala on Friday night, where Drizzy and his entourage arrived around 1 AM (all decked out in his new merch) and kept the party going until 5 AM.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

DJ Khaled was in attendance, as well as Miami Heat athlete P.J. Tucker and Transformers director, Michael Bay, who reportedly took several tequila shots with his Canadian friend.

"[Drake] was drinking passionfruit Ondas on ice all night," an eyewitness revealed to the publication, also mentioning that the 35-year-old was an excellent hosting, making it a point to "greet and talk to" all of his guests.

"Drake’s DJ played songs from the new album in addition to old favourites. It was all Drake songs all night long and the crowd loved it, including Drake, who was dancing in front of the DJ booth most of the night."





The club was at maximum capacity, with approximately 300 patrons dropping by to honour their friend's latest achievement.

"It felt like Drake was hosting a private party in his own living room. He was walking around the room, holding court like it was his place," sources shared. "He was very comfortable and the vibe in the room was laidback and fun."

The very next night, the festivities moved over to another local hot spot – Prime 112, where Champagne Papi shut down the restaurant and bar, reserving the entire area for his friends to eat, drink, and be merry.

"Everyone at the restaurant was trying to get a glimpse of Drake. The team at the bar was very happy to have him back as he and his friends are always so nice while they are there," Page Six's source noted.





"While the restaurant was packed with people waiting to be seated, Drake found time to make a young fan’s day as he posed for a picture with him and signed his shirt. The family was extremely grateful that Drake did that for their kid."

The Scorpion rapper reportedly signed the guest book before leaving, writing, "June 18. Honestly NVM. You gotta see the space not the square."

Saturday also saw Drizzy pay a visit to Sexy Fish with a group of 20, including DJ Carnage, before trekking over to STORY nightclub for a bash hosted by DJ Khaled – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.





