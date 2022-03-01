Music royalties and rights to major songs have always been a hot commodity. Through newly popular buying platform Royalty Exchange, access to doing so has become easier than ever.



Royalty Exchange, the previously mentioned asset selling platform, is far and away the leader in its industry. The platform has had over 1,000 transactions made, and has done nearly $100 million in exchanges since its conception. While patents, film royalties, intellectual properties and other rights are available through the site, music royalties have the highest rate of sale and transaction.

Some recent availabilities on the platform come by way of massive tracks by some of the biggest artists in the Hip Hop community. A few of the royalties up for purchase are as follows:

Travis Scott's 2018 track "STARGAZING," one of the cuts from his wildly successful ASTROWORLD project. Serving as the intro for a triple platinum album, the opportunities for revenue from the song are astronomical (...my bad). The track itself debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, eventually going platinum in its own right, and continues to receive streams as we speak.

ILOVEMAKONNEN's massive hit "Tuesday," featuring some guy named Drake, has royalties available as well. The track nearly cracked the top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 back in 2014, and had a solid place on the charts for the entirety of that year.

A more recent entry into the royalty exchanging world is Don Toliver's "After Party." While not as absurdly successful as the prior tracks, Don Toliver is still experiencing exponential growth. Grabbing royalties from one of his early popular releases could serve as a good investment as his star continues to brighten.

