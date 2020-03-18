Don Toliver Hits Up The "After Party" In New Visuals

Don Toliver invites us to the "After Party" in the visuals for the track off his debut album, "Heaven or Hell."

Don Toliver is just here for a good time, and that's certainly what he gets in the visuals for the banger, "After Party," off his freshly dropped debut album, Heaven or Hell. After making a distinct impression on the compilation tape from Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Records's group, JACKBOYS, rising star Don Toliver came through with his official debut album, Heaven or Hell on Friday. Despite boasting features from the likes of Travis himself, as well as Offset, Quavo, Sheck Wes, and Kash Paige, Don proved that he can hold his own just as well on the project, particularly on tracks like "After Party." In the visuals for this standout song, Don has the time of his life at the most lit "After Party" there ever was.

Mostly filmed in a DIY, home-video style, the visuals take us on Don's journey throughout his fun-filled evening. After filling his gas tank and ripping around in his Ferrari, he arrives at the function, immediately immersing himself in his new surroundings complete with bottles on bottles and strippers twerking everywhere. The found-footage stylization of the visuals gives the events a particularly authentic feeling, and it's pretty fair say that Don had a blast bringing these lyrics to life. Check out the music video for "After Party" above.