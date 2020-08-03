Travis Scott Perfected The Art Of Juxtaposition With "Stargazing"

Ah yes, 2018. While it was only two years ago, recent events make it seem like an eternity has passed. Regardless, there were plenty of projects from that year that make hip-hop fans reflect with fond memories. One of the albums that evokes those feelings is none other than Astroworld by Travis Scott. There was a lot of hype going into this record and Scott didn't disappoint as he came through with an album, that as the same would suggest, takes you through a sonic journey reminiscent of the adrenaline-fueled fear one feels on a roller coaster. Today, his magnum opus turns two years old.

On Astroworld's opener, "Stargazing," Scott set the tone for his album as he came through with an auto-tuned laced opening in which he is clearly in a drugged-out daze, spacing out on the wonder of the universe. At the end of this trip, we get the sounds of creeky rails that immediately make you think of a roller coaster that is about to come apart and crash. Once the second beat drops, that's exactly what happens as Travis breaks out of his stupor and provides one of the best verses of his career with some of his most clever lyrics. For many, it was the first time they had heard Travis rap in such a focused and succinct fashion.

While beat switches have always been a large part of the Travis Scott ethos, "Stargazing" was simply different as it created one of the greatest contrasts in terms of Scott's content. In the blink of an eye, Travis juxtaposes the feelings of an artist on cloud nine, meandering about before entering a hyper-focused state. Compare Travis' first mixtapes to his commercial albums and the contrast becomes obvious. Simply put, with "Stargazing," Scott was making a bigger statement than some might realize.

Quotable Lyrics:

And it ain't a mosh pit if ain't no injuries

I got 'em stage divin' out the nosebleeds

(Alright, alright, alright)

And she hit that booger sugar 'til her nose bleed

(Alright, alright, alright)

Bounce that shit forever, she on both knees

She was talkin' 'bout forever, got a whole week