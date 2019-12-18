Despite Dr. Dre being one of hip-hop's most legendary and beloved figures, his third studio album Compton flew somewhat under the radar. Though it did fare well both commercially and critically, it still feels overlooked as a whole. Given that it was another excellent release from the Doc, boasting incredible production and a stacked array of collaborators, the fact that many hip-hop fans rarely circle back to the self-described "soundtrack" remains surprising. Yet perhaps there's a reason for the relatively muted response, and a solution that might see a revivalist boost in streams.

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

Upon its release in 2015, Compton was an Apple Music exclusive. Though it eventually landed on Tidal, the project spent years going unavailable on Spotify. Given that Spotify remains the juggernaut of the bunch, with between 222 million-228 million active users on a monthly basis, Dre's decision to overlook it likely led to a decrease in the album's reach. Yet as of this week, corrective measures have been implemented, and with them comes the arrival of inevitable new bags.

Spotify users can officially stream Compton in full, revisiting songs like "Deep Water," "Darkside/Gone," "Animals," "Medicine Man," "Genocide," and more. For those who have yet to hear the album, look for features from Mez, Anderson .Paak, Eminem, Xzibit, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, The Game, Jon Connor, and many more. Four years later, what are your thoughts on the Doc's third studio album?