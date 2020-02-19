Yesterday marked Dr. Dre's 55th birthday, an occasion that elicited well-wishes from many of his former collaborators and friends like 50 Cent, Eminem, and Xzibit. Not only that, but legendary radio host Big Boy made sure to show the Doc some love on yesterday's show; you may recall that Dre and Big Boy go way back, with Dre having actually given the host a sneak preview of Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By months before its release. In response to Big Boy's shout-out, Dre actually called in to touch base.

Mark Davis/Getty Images

"You know you gotta be special to get me up this early," laughs Dre. "Usually I'm going to sleep at this time. I was in the studio last night and actually decided to go to bed early. One, to do this with you, and two, to make sure I had energy for what my wife has planned." Big Boy even invites him to a low-key evening of DiGiorno pizza dining before asking what a Dr. Dre birthday generally looks like. "I decided to keep it lowkey this time," responds Dre. "My wife is going to do a crab boil for me. We're just going to kick it in my backyard."

From the look of it, Dre did exactly that, reuniting with his old pal Xzibit and kicking back at the mansion. We can only hope that Dre had a night to remember; he certainly deserves it after giving us so much amazing music throughout his extensive career. Once again, happy belated to the Good Doctor, who continues to endure as hip-hop's "Watcher."