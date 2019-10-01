It's been just over a year since the release of Eminem's album Kamikaze and his avid fanbase has been waiting patiently for new music. According to the likes of 50 Cent, some new heat is on the way although there have been very few concrete reports about what Em has been cooking up. Meanwhile, a recent post on Em's YouTube account had fans confused about what his true intentions are moving forward.

No one really knows what's going on inside of Eminem's head but it hasn't been without a lack of trying. Interestingly enough, Big Boy from Real 92.3 had the opportunity to sit in Dr. Dre's studio just a couple of weeks ago. While the clip below is a little old, it doesn't seem to be getting a lot of attention. This is peculiar when you consider how Big Boy essentially confirms that Dr. Dre and Eminem have some new music coming soon and that it's fire.

As Big Boy explains, Dre played him some new tracks which were "amazing" and saw both the producer and rapper back in their "bag." If you're an Eminem fan who has been waiting for him and Dre to link up again, this is some exceptional news.

In the video, Big Boy admits that the release dates for these songs haven't been determined and that a lot has to be worked out first. Regardless, fans should be looking forward to some new fire in the not so distant future.