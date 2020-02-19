Eminem and 50 Cent gave Dr. Dre some serious birthday love on Instagram to celebrate the 55-year-old legend's special day. As two of Dre's biggest success stories, Em and Fif each shared a sweet birthday post for the man to whom they'd both agree they owe their careers, showing him just how much they love and appreciate everything he's done for them. Em made clever use of some of the most well-known lyrics from one of his countless hits. The rapper took a snippet from the music video for his song, "Without Me," to instruct his followers on what exactly to do on this very important day. In the clip, Em dons a superhero suit while he and and Dre drive around town, headbanging to the beginning of the song's chorus: "This looks like a job for me, so everybody, just follow me."

The video reads, "The moment you realize it's Dre's birthday," and in the caption of the post, Em wrote, "So everybody just follow me... and wish @drdre a happy birthday!" Genius. 50's post was a little more straight forward, but he had some very kind words for Dre.

"Happy Birthday to the most influential man in hip hop," he wrote on a photo of Dre. "God bless @drdre it’s all LOVE." Dre and Em recently attended the induction ceremony for 50's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where Fif expressed some kind words to the man who launched his career. Thanking both Dre and Em for attending, 50 stated, "I don't honestly think my career would have been without their support. Dre is a mentor for the whole squad really. He's been doing it long before it. He's able to guide us in different ways without even knowing he's doing it."

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Dre recently revealed that he, Ice T, and Xzibit have been working on some new music together. The iconic producer has really been putting some time in at the studio lately, even adding his magic touch to four tracks off Em's album, Music To Be Murdered By, which he dropped as a surprise back in January.