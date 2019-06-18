With the 2020 election on the horizon, President Donald Trump has unsurprisingly moved to double down on immigration, much to the delight of his base. Trump recently took to Twitter to issue a declaration of sorts, in which he vowed to kick off the process "of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States." With ICE at the forefront, Trump pledges that "they will be removed as fast as they come in," citing Mexico and Guatemala as willing to play ball. By his own account, the only ones forestalling the process from taking off are the "Democrats In Congress."

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

With the "border crisis" once again at the forefront of his agenda, Trump has officially kicked off his 2020 re-election campaign. Of course, this calls back to his original 2016 Presidental campaign, in which the "Wall" and border security emerged as cornerstones of his movement. Seeing as the climate has certainly changed since his initial election, and candidates like Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are breathing down his neck. Suffice it to say, things may very well get ugly.

The news reads particularly painful for the hip-hop community, who recently found one of their own suffering at the hands of ICE. 21 Savage's accounts of his experience paint a bleak picture in which families are torn apart, a reality that may once again come to pass if Trump's "purge" comes to fruition.

[via]