Throughout his tenure as the President of the United States, we've learned that Donald Trump is a pretty delusional man. That much was clear prior to his election but hey, people still voted for him. As his run at the top of the country possibly comes to an end with Biden leading the polls by a decent margin, Trump is making some more statements about all that he has done to make this country great again, including being a leader in women's rights, according to him.

Just a few months ago, Trump claimed that he had done more for the Black community than anybody since Abraham Lincoln. Those comments were crazy then and they still are. Today, the controversial headline-creator comes through with another questionable statement, this time saying that he's done more for women than any President ever.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

"I have done more for WOMEN than just about any President in HISTORY," wrote Trump on Twitter. "As we celebrate the 100th Anniversary of women’s voting rights, we should build a BEAUTIFUL STATUE in Washington D.C. to honor the many brave women who made this possible for our GREAT COUNTRY... Congress should send me H.R.473 ASAP and make this happen! It will INSPIRE all women to continue being bold and brave in achieving their DREAMS!"

While there should absolutely be a "beautiful statue" erected to commemorate all of the hard work that went into instating women's democratic right to vote, it's pretty odd for Trump say that he's helped further the movement. This is the same man that said "grab'er by the pussy," right? Just checking.