President Donald Trump is currently in a heated battle for the Presidency with the likes of Joe Biden. As it stands, Joe Biden is on pace to win the election as he has leads in key states like Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and even Georgia. While Biden's lead in Arizona is shrinking, that state alone wouldn't be enough for Trump to come out and take the lead outright.

Despite these results and their validity, Trump has been adamant that the election has been extremely unfair to him and that there is voter fraud going on. These are some serious allegations that have yet to be backed up with any real evidence. Regardless, Trump has now taken to Twitter where he has claimed to have "WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!"

This statement was immediately flagged by Twitter who noted that the election has yet to be called and that we will not know a winner until more votes come in. While it is still possible for the President to emerge victoriously, the outstanding votes seem to skew for the Democrats, which means Biden would become the next President.

Trump has remained consistent, however, as just a couple of nights ago he said "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us."

With more votes coming in, stay tuned for election results as we will be sure to bring those to you.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images