President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are currently in a heated battle for the White House. As of right now, Biden leads the Electoral Vote count 253 to 214, and as it stands, Biden is just 3,000 votes away from flipping Georgia blue, while Pennsylvania is expected to flip for Biden as well. Regardless, Trump isn't going down without a fight and just moments ago, he took to the stage at the White House where he called the fairness of the election into question and claims he won.

"If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us," Trump told the group of reporters at the White House. The President also went on to say that the pollsters purposely tried to make it seem like he would lose as a means to take his momentum away. By all accounts, there is no current evidence of fraudulent ballots and there is no real basis for saying pollsters had any sort of nefarious intentions while polling in key states. Main-in ballots were expected to skew heavily towards the Democrats, especially given Trump's pre-election rhetoric which told his supporters to avoid voting by mail.

These are all sentiments that Trump echoed on the night of the election when he took the podium at the White House and claimed that he would ultimately prove to be the President-Elect by night's end. Of course, this is not the case just yet at Biden is in the lead with 253 Electoral votes and is looking like he will take key states such as Pennsylvania, Nevada, and perhaps even Georgia depending on the outstanding votes that need to be tabulated.

"All of sudden, everything just stopped. This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country," Trump said on election night. "We were getting ready to win this election and frankly, we did win this election... So, our goal now is to ensure our integrity for the good of this nation. This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation."

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In the interim, Trump has filed lawsuits in various key states where he is trying to get to the bottom of why the vote continues to go against him. As it stands, these court cases are pending although the election officials in each state have every intention to continue counting the votes until a winner is crowned.

You can check out the rest of his speech Live, in the video below. Also, stay tuned for updates on the election as we will be sure to bring them to you.