President Donald Trump has been in a bit of a bind as of late considering he just lost the Presidential Election and will be leaving the White House on January 20th. President Trump hasn't taken too kindly to these results as he has consistently accused the democrats of voter fraud, claiming that it's impossible 80 million people voted for Joe Biden. So far, the President and his legal team have yet to come up with any compelling evidence, which means his efforts will probably have to come to an end, sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, Trump has been getting out his frustrations on the golf course. The President has his very own golf course in Sterling, Virginia, and on Thursday, Trump made the trip so he could get a quick round in. Luckily, there was someone on hand to film his worst moment. In the clip below via TMZ, you can see Trump shanking the ball into the water before saying "I hate this f**king hole."

Trump has spent plenty of time on the golf course during his presidency, so it's curious that he can't seem to avoid the hazards. After all, it is his golf course and it's also a place he has spent countless hours at. Clearly, the President will need to put in some extra practice if he wants to have a better round, next time.

Luckily for him, not having to be President will give him all of the free time in the world.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

[Via]