You put your left leg in, followed by your right. Then, pull up your pants to your waistline and zip them up. If you want, you can even put on a belt for good measure. There isn't necessarily an art to putting on your pants in the morning. It's sort of a given that all adults should be able to dress appropriately, which includes the bottom half. During his latest appearance at a press conference in North Carolina, former President Donald Trump proved that he may not have the knowledge to correctly put his pants on, seemingly wearing his trousers backward, as pointed out by countless jokesters on the internet.

After delivering a speech at a GOP event this weekend, Trump walked away from the podium, where it appeared he was wearing his pants the wrong way. A camera zoomed into his midsection, which did not show a zipper on his pants, as though they were on backwards. The legs of his trousers were also ill-fitted and wrinkled, further proving that the former President may have gotten dressed in the dark before stepping out that morning.

Trump's pants quickly became a trending topic on social media but it turns out that he may have actually been wearing his pants correctly the entire time. According to a fact-checking investigation by Snopes, Trump was actually wearing his pants the right way. See the evidence below.



Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

