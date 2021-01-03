The 2020 election went down smoother than anticipated, although the response from President Donald Trump was to be expected. Prior to the election, a poll showed that most Trump supporters would not accept the election results if he lost, no matter what. And that's the country we are living in now, where there are millions of Americans who will not accept the defeat. Republicans see this week's congress certification of the election as their last stand, however, their chances are slim to none to try and overturn the election.

The Washington Post recently broke a story that features an hour-long conversation of Donald Trump trying to pressure the Secretary of State of Georgia to find votes. Georgia went blue for the first time in almost three decades, angering Trump. Fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger tries to tell Trump that he is wrong, but Trump is not having it. “The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry,” Trump declares. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.” Raffensperger didn't agree, “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”





"I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state," Trump states. He also keeps reminding Raffensperger that messing with an election is illegal, in what seems like an attempt at a veiled threat. "Under the law, you are not allowed to give faulty election results," replies Trump after Raffensperger explains to him that the courts will have to decide. "You know what they did and you're not reporting it," howls Trump, claiming that the Secretary of State is allowing people to mess with the election. "That's a criminal, that's a criminal offense. And, you know, you can't let that happen. That's a BIG risk to you and Ryan, your lawyer."

[Via]