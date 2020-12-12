President Donald Trump lost the United States Presidential election on November 3rd and he hasn't been able to get over it. Over the last few weeks, Trump has been peddling numerous conspiracy theories about voter fraud and has even filed numerous lawsuits where he has asked for states to overturn their results. So far, none of these states have flipped in his favor and it doesn't seem like they will anytime soon. In fact, even the majority-Republican Supreme Court voted against the President's motion to flip the results, which just goes to show how down bad he is.

In true Trump fashion, the President went on an unhinged rant as soon as he realized that the Supreme Court wasn't going to go his way. In the tweets below, Trump claims that he won the election by a landslide and even goes after some GOP lawmakers in Georgia.

Trump didn't stop there as he also claimed that he still has plenty of fight left in him. He also ranted and raved about Joe and Hunter Biden, who he believes are as corrupt as can be.

Finally, Trump took aim at the Supreme Scort where he scolded them for not taking his fraud case seriously. "The Supreme Court had ZERO interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated on the United States of America. All they were interested in is “standing”, which makes it very difficult for the President to present a case on the merits. 75,000,000 votes!" he wrote.

With his latest rant in mind, it's clear that the President won't be conceding to Joe Biden, anytime soon.