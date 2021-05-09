The second season of Donald Glover's Atlanta finished airing around this time three months ago. The critically acclaimed wildly popular FX comedy-drama has been long-awaited by fans since the conclusion of season two, with production for season three being delayed because of scheduling conflicts and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans of the multi-hyphenate finally some updates regarding different creative projects he's been dedicating some time to and what they can expect to see soon. Speaking to fans on his Discord channel a few weeks ago, Glover discussed everything from recording new music to when the new season of Atlanta would finally be arriving for fans.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

While the Oscar winner has not been in a rush to release music as Childish Gambino, but he did confirm that viewers can expect to see Atlanta's return to television at the top of 2022. Filming for the new season began last month and the case seems more comfortable now with way fewer COVID restrictions.

Listen to Gambino teasing a possible return of the series in January 2022. "Atlanta Season 3 comes out probably at probably the beginning of next year. I don't know when the album is coming out. I do crosswords and listen to Kelli..." said the "Awaken, My Love!" artist.

He's also shared numerous shots on his Instagram page from behind the scenes of the series. Check those out above and below and let us know if you're excited for Atlanta to premiere again.

