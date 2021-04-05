Donald Glover has been a busy man when it comes to creating new television and film content. While his production on season 3 of Atlanta was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic last March, he recently announced that he was joining forces with Amazon Studios for an 8-figure entertainment deal. Additionally, Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced in February that they would be starring in a Mr. and Mrs. Smith series for Amazon.

This week, due to increased COVID-19 precautions and cast members likely being vaccinated, Atlanta season 3 production has resumed once more. To celebrate the momentous occasion, Donald Glover posted on Instagram, which he basically never does-- so that in itself was eventful.

The photo featured a blurry snap of Glover, LaKeith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry, and Zazie Beetz. “‘Day 0’ S3 ATL,” Glover captioned the photo. Glover saying “Day 0” could mean that they are starting production over again, but it’s unclear where they stand after having lost so much time to coronavirus.

Atlanta follows a group of friends attempting to break into the rap industry, and it has been nominated for 16 Primetime Emmy Awards following the incredible second season. Much of the third season is allegedly filming outside the US, so the season should take viewers on part of Paper Boi’s tour. Whether the show’s third season will premiere by the end of 2021 is unclear, but we all have our fingers crossed.

