The entertainment world buzzed a week ago when Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced they would be starring as the new Mr. & Mrs. Smith in a new Amazon Prime Video series. Glover and Waller-Bridge are both executive producing the show, which is based on the 2005 film with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. It appears, however, that this is not the only collaboration we’ll see coming from 37-year-old Glover and Amazon studios, as the artist has reportedly entered an 8-figure deal with the studio.

According to a source from The Hollywood Reporter, Glover’s deal with Amazon will secure him his own Prime Video channel, which will include highlights of Glover’s work as well as his personally curated picks. Many of the details of this union are unconfirmed, but it seems as though Glover will be executive-producing a variety of projects alongside Amazon Studios, one of them being a potential new series called Hive.

While it seems Donald Glover has left Disney-owned FX behind in this new deal, this will not affect his award-winning series Atlanta, which has been renewed for 2 more seasons. Season 3 could premiere later this year, but it’s currently unclear when production for the series will resume.

Glover and Waller-Bridge’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith is expected to come out in 2022, and we’ll keep you updated on any other exciting new releases to come.

