Atlanta is finally making its return this week after a four-year break. Of course, there was the pandemic that hindered most television productions over the course of the past two years. However, season 3 is finally on its way to FX this week.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Donald Glover and the cast premiered season 3 at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX for SXSW where he did a very rare press run. In the midst of fielding questions where he revealed a potential spin-off and schedule conflicts that prevented Jaden Smith from joining the cast, he also reflected on a 2020 tweet where he compared the upcoming seasons of Atlanta to The Sopranos. "‘atlanta’ s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made,” he wrote. “sopranos only ones who can touch us.

A year and a half later, and Donald doesn't have any regrets about the bold claims. While speaking to press, he explained that he wanted to notify fans of the quality of these upcoming seasons.

"I talk my shit on the internet,” he said. “I said ‘Sopranos’ and shit. I’m not backing down from that shit. I’m holding my nuts out on that shit. I just want [audiences] to know this shit is good. It’s high quality shit. I hope you can have cursing [in your story].”

Atlanta season 3 debuts on Thursday, March 24th.

