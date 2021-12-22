It's been three years since Atlanta closed out season 2, and people have been eager for a new season. Of course, the pandemic pushed back production but finally, FX announced a premiere date for season 3. According to Variety, Atlanta season 3 will debut on Thursday, March 24, at 10 p.m. ET on FX with two episodes.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The show's campaign began back on Halloween when Donald Glover debuted a short trailer. On Christmas day, a new teaser trailer will debut during ESPN and ABC's NBA games.

"We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

The formal announcement also arrived with an official synopsis of the season which largely takes place in Europe. "Season 3 finds Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred / Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to," it reads.

Season 4, which will likely take place in Atlanta, was written and shot at nearly the exact same time as season 3.

