Donald Glover says that Jaden Smith was originally going to appear in Atlanta, but the two ran into scheduling conflicts. The third season of Glover's critically acclaimed series is scheduled to premiere, later this week.

When asked about which character would be the focus of a hypothetical spin-off series, Glover explained that it would be a character who got shot in season one.

“We actually have an episode we wrote about that guy,” Donald Glover added. “Jaden Smith was supposed to be in it, and we never did it because Jaden Smith was busy. We were supposed to release it online to just read, which we still could do. Stephen wrote it, it’s really good. But, that guy was cool.”

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Glover also discussed the first episode of the show's new season, “Three Slaps," and revealed that it will focus on a young boy named Loquareeous, rather than the usual main cast. The episode will also include several references to viral videos in recent years.

“I like to describe Atlanta as a group thread in real life. We’re just shitting a group text thread,” writer and producer Stefani Robinson said of the episode. “We’re just cobbling together internet videos that make us laugh.”

“We just wanted to make a black fairytale,” Glover added. “I remember sitting in the writers’ room and being like, ‘What do we write about?’ We just wanted to do short stories. Something I would want to watch.”

Atlanta's third season will premiere on FX on March 24.

[Via]