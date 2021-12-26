A few days before Christmas we learned that season three of FX's Atlanta will premiere in the new year, on March 24th. On Christmas Eve, the show's Twitter account dropped off a teaser trailer for the forthcoming episodes, reintroducing us to familiar faces like Donald Glover and LaKeith Stanfield.

As Complex notes, it's been a long three years since our favourite characters have graced the small screen – Atlanta, like many other shows, faced filming delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – but the new visual sees the series stars pick back up right where they left off, with Earn, Paper Boi, Darius, and Van heading out on a trip across Europe.





Thus far, the show's two-season run has earned it five Emmys, two Golden Globes, two AFI Awards, two Critics' Choice Awards, and several other noteworthy titles. At the time of publication, Atlanta has an impressive 97% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, which sits alongside an 89% audience score.

The FX project has been praised for its ability to seamlessly blend the genres of comedy and drama with surrealism, using a star-studded cast including names like Brian Tyree Henry, Khris Davis, Harold House Moore, Cranston Johnson, and Matthew Barnes, just to name a few.

Joker actress Zazie Beetz also appears in Atlanta as Vanessa. When she finally got to return to set following the pandemic delays, the 30-year-old shared that "it [felt] so good" to be back in her element.

