Zazie Beetz says that she was "so happy" to be back filming Donald Glover's renowned FX series Atlanta, after the show took a several-year hiatus. Atlanta was last on the air in May 2018 with the conclusion of its second season.

“Oh, it felt so good. I was so happy to be on set,” Beetz told Vulture in a new interview. “I just really feel like these people — Donald [Glover]; [Lakeith Stanfield]; Brian [Tyree Henry]; Hiro [Murai], our director; Christian [Sprenger], our DP —they’ve really become family. And I mean that in the sense that this show changed all of our lives completely, including Donald’s. And there is a sort of sacred bond that happens with people who collectively go through an experience that shifts your whole life trajectory. So being with them will always feel like a homecoming.”



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

In the years since Atlanta has been on the air, Beetz has gone on to appear in Joker, The Harder They Fall, and more.

She avoided revealing anything about the upcoming third season, but told fans to expect it to come out next year.

“I can’t say much in terms of plot and stuff, but we have shot seasons three and four,” she said. “Season four is still being worked on, but know that we have things in the can. Something will come out next year.”

