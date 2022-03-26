It was just over a year ago when Vanity Fair shared the news that Donald Glover tapped Malia Obama for one of his writer's rooms. The rumors of the famed former First Daughter edging her way into television production spread like wildfire, but it wasn't until recently that Glover confirmed the gossip. The Obamas have been heavily involved in film and television since their White House exit, including former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle inking a lucrative deal with Netflix.

Glover's Atlanta continues to dominate, although fans aren't looking forward to its final season following the arrival of Season 4. During Atlanta's Season 3 premiere at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, Glover reportedly spoke briefly about what it has been like working with 23-year-old Malia behind the scenes.



Pool / Getty Images

Malia and Glover have collaborated on a series tentatively titled Hive that is said to be about a character that has a Beyoncé-like influence. Obama was reportedly called on to detail her experiences under the spotlight.

“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” said the multifaceted actor. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.” According to Vanity Fair, Glover also "praised Obama’s writing skills and her ability to communicate her ideas with clarity."

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” Glover added. “Her writing style is great.” Meanwhile, Malia has been hush-hush about her entertainment industry dreams.

