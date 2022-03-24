With the premiere of Season 3 of FX's Atlanta happening today, March 24, we're celebrating the return of the FX-hosted series with a freestyle masterclass, conducted by Atlanta's very own Omerettà The Great and Manchester's Aitch.

After nearly four years, FX's Atlanta has finally returned with a new season. The season will pick up one year after Season 2 as Paper Boi returns to Europe for a series of solo shows. As he continues to gain popularity, Paper Boi and the entire crew become tourists in the birthplace of colonialism, where racism is experienced in different ways than in America.

To celebrate the launch of Season 3 of FX's Atlanta, we are presenting two brand new freestyles from some of the world's hottest spitters. Atlanta's shining star Omerettà The Great popped by Cam Kirk's studios in Atlanta, and so did Manchester's Aitch, providing some internationally-acclaimed bars for the entire globe to enjoy.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In her freestyle, Omerettà comes for necks as she declares herself "the one," continuing the upward trajectory she has been enjoying for months. Similarly, Aitch joined in for a lengthy freestyle, spitting flex-worthy bars about buying new cribs and taking aim at some of his peers, saying that their lyrics are "lacking the truth."

Check out Omerettà and Aitch's freestyles above and be sure to check out Season 3 of FX’s Atlanta on March 24. Stream on Hulu.