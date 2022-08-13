Kid Cudi can't catch a break lately. The "Day 'N' Nite" rapper walked off stage at Rolling Loud after getting pelted with water bottles. His friend-turned-enemy Kanye West made fun of him in a post about Pete Davidson's break up with Kim Kardashian, writing a fake headline that Davidson was dead with the subtitle, "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers." Now, his opening act has pulled out of his upcoming tour.

In a statement made on Friday, August 12, Don Toliver announced that he would no longer be taking part in the "To The Moon" tour. He explained his reasoning on Twitter, blaming logistical challenges.

"Unfortunately due to production/logistical issues I am no longer able to appear on the ‘To the Moon’ tour with Kid Cudi," wrote the Houston rapper. "My top priority is creating an experience that my fans deserve. We tried every possible option but ultimately there was no solution."

He didn't want to rain on Cudi's parade however, and was sure to note that "my brother Cudi is going to kill it every night!" Toliver also said that he'd use the newfound free time to work on his own music. "I promise I’ll be locked in the studio crafting these moments to share with y’all on that stage so soon…" he wrote.

Cudi addressed the news as well. "Man. Me and the fans will f**kin miss u out there brother. Love u Don. sad news," he wrote. Toliver confirmed that he would still be performing at Cudi's Moon Man's Landing festival on September 17. Take a look at Toliver's statement below.

