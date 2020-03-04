He's worked hard to get to where he is, but Don Toliver certainly hasn't reached the goal of where he wants to be. The rapper is an artist to watch on the hip hop scene and recently his acclaimed collaboration with the JackBoys earned him even more recognition. Next, Toliver will be releasing his anticipated project Heaven or Hell that's expected to drop March 13 so he chatted with Sway Calloway about his career.



Don Toliver revisited those stories from his past as an artist traveling from city to city in an effort to get his music heard by anyone with influence. Toliver revealed that years ago he was even able to slide his CD Sway's way when they happened to have met in Houston. Toliver shared that his main goal was to get his music out and unlike many others, he really didn't think through making millions or stacking his bank account. He just wanted to get away from the street life and be a respected artist.

The rapper also talked about initially knowing Travis Scott by name and reputation but said he didn't officially meet the Astroworld artist until 2017. "I was [nervous]," Toliver admitted. "He was my idol. He's from Houston, all that. It was probably the most nervous I've ever been in my life, to be honest. He was just real. It was just crazy to me. At that point, I was already signed on my own thing, whatever, but I still didn't believe the stuff that I was like, really trying to achieve was happening the way it was happening."

Toliver added that not only does Travis give him advice, but the whole Cactus Jack team keeps each other in check. "We are a collective here to uplift each other," he said. "We all kinda give each other advice, pointers, and Travis for sure is very hands-on when it comes to creative direction. Like, ideas I might have." Check out what else Don Toliver had to say about Heaven or Hell and his come up in the industry below.