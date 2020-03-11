Cactus Jack is ramping up to claim their stake in the rap game. Travis Scott's the head honcho of the program but the release of Jackboys put an even bigger spotlight on the talent that he's been grooming. Under the wing of Travis Scott, Don Toliver's been bubbling heavily as the dedicated Travis Scott fans await the arrival of his debut album. The wait won't be much longer. Toliver hit the 'Gram earlier today to announce the release of his forthcoming project, Heaven Or Hell, his official debut album.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In the last few years, Don Toliver's become one of the hottest young artists to emerge with many banking on his promising future. The rapper's single, "No Idea" became a viral hit before the release of his debut major label tape Donny Womack. In the midst of that, he delivered a stand-out performance on Travis Scott's Astroworld, "Can't Say." More recently, he appeared on Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By.

The announcement of his new project comes a few weeks after The Weeknd announced the Cactus Jack artist would be appearing on The After Hours North American dates with Sabrina Claudia.

Check the album art for Don Toliver's forthcoming project, Heaven Or Hell due out this Friday.