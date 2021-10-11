Don Toliver & Travis Scott Release "Flocky Flocky" Video

Don Toliver and Travis Scott collide for the new music video for "Flocky Flocky."

Don Toliver leveled up with the release of his sophomore studio album Life Of A DON, and he's coming through at the start of this week with a brand new music video for one of the standout songs, "Flocky Flocky."

Throughout the new album, there are plenty of moments that set Don Toliver apart from the rest of the Cactus Jack gang, specifically Travis Scott. The Houston rapper went into the making of this album with the intention of standing out from the pack, and while he successfully steps out of Travis' shadow, there are times where Don leans on La Flame for his hitmaking magic, most notably on "Flocky Flocky."

One of a couple of collaborations between the two on the album, "Flocky Flocky" marks the latest collaboration between Don Toliver and Travis Scott. The new video is pretty casual, showing scenes of the rappers racing down the freeway in fast cars, hanging out on Hollygrove, and more. Check out the video above and let us know what you think about Life Of A DON in the comments.