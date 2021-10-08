Don Toliver Shares "Life Of A Don" Ft. Travis Scott, Kali Uchis, SoFaygo, & HVN

Cactus Jack hitmaker Don Toliver is currently enjoying the throws of tour now that everyone is "back outside," and he marks another music milestone in his career this morning (October 8). Toliver has been carefully plotting the release of Life of a Don, sharing that the creative process of his previous release, Heaven or Hell, was different than his approach with this latest record.

Back in July, Toliver sat down with W Magazine and discussed the album, stating that he rented a home in Miami’s Venetian Islands to record Life of a Don. Toliver had his favorite producers and engineers flown out to help create the album, waking up and making music each day.

“I’ve had some crazy records, stuff in the chamber, a lot of good music I’d been holding on to that will be on this album,” he told the publication. “Life of a Don gives you insight into what I have going on right now. And that sound is really just how I feel. It’s the soundtrack of my life, and it’s coming from a new feeling.”

Features include looks from Travis Scott, HVN, SoFaygo, and Toliver's girlfriend, Kali Uchis. Stream Life of a Don and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Xscape

2. 5x

3. Way Bigger

4. Flocky Flocky ft. Travis Scott

5. What You Need

6. Double Standards

7. Swangin’ on Westheimer

8. Drugs N Hella Melodies ft. Kali Uchis

9. 2 AM

10. Get Throwed

11. Company Pt. 2

12. Outerspace ft. Baby Keem

13. Smoke ft. HVN & SoFaygo

14. You ft. Travis Scott

15. Crossfaded

16. Bogus

[via]