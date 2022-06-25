Don Q Delivers "Corleone" Featuring G Herbo, Rowdy Rebel, DreamDoll & More

Arriving this weekend with a follow-up for last year's Double Or Nothing album is Don Q, who shared his 11-track effort, Corleone, yesterday at midnight.

The New York spitter tapped several famous friends to aid him, including Icewear Vezzo on "Experience," 42 Dugg on "2 Tone AP," and DreamDoll on "Shake Sum'."

Other appearances come from Rowdy Rebel (check out the duo's new music video above), A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Dusty Locane, and finally, G Herbo on album closer, "This Thing Of Ours."

His Vezzo joint track arrived as a single ahead of Corleone's release, though the ten other songs are all new to listener's ears, and have been receiving raving reviews so far.

Stream the latest album from 32-year-old Don Q on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and be sure to let us know which titles are your top three favourites in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Don't Judge Me

2. Experience (feat. Icewear Vezzo)

3. 2 Tone AP (feat. 42 Dugg)

4. Hit List

5. Shake Sum' (feat. DreamDoll)

6. Bottom Line (feat. Rowdy Rebel)

7. Keisha Spot

8. Don't Get Me Started (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie)

9. Name Drop (feat. DUSTY LOCANE)

10. All I Need

11. This Thing Of Ours (feat. G Herbo)