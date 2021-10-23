Don Q Delivers Fresh New Album, “Double Or Nothing”

New York’s Don Q hasn’t released a project since 2018, but the 31-year-old has been keeping his fans fed with singles and features from Benny the Butcher, Lil Uzi Vert, and 50 Cent. Now, the Don is back with Double Or Nothing – a 10-track project that includes just one feature from B-Lovee on “Come Find Us.”

Along with the album that dropped on Friday, Don Q handed over a video for “Say That,” which shows him kicking back and relaxing by the pool while hanging out with tons of beautiful models.

Prior to All Or Nothing’s release, the NY rapper shared “True King” as the debut single on October 8th. He’s actively been promoting the new project on Instagram, and even asked his followers to share their favourite track with him.

“Say That but I need to be on the remix,” Derrick Milano commented, fresh off of the release of his collab with Ty Dolla $ign on “Control.” From the looks of the replies, many fans seem to be loving “Light Today,” “Outta Here,” and “Some N*ggas” as well.

Have you streamed Don Q’s All Or Nothing yet? Do you have a favourite track? Let us know in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. True King

2. Same Thing

3. Say That

4. Light Today

5. Come Find Us (B-Lovee)

6. Slander

7. Some N*gga

8. Outta Here

9. Product

10. Artificial