Ever since requesting a trade from the Houston Texans in March, Deshaun Watson has been dealing with some off-the-field issues. The Texans star was accused by 22 women of being sexually inappropriate with them during scheduled massages. The massage therapists are now suing Watson for sexual assault, and the investigations into the matter are still ongoing. Despite all of this, Watson is still able to attend Texans practices, however, he is committed to sitting on the bench until he's moved.

The Texans have been seeking trade options over the last few months, and while it has been a difficult task, it appears as though they have found one team that is at least willing to meet the demands. That team just so happens to be the Miami Dolphins.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Dolphins have been tied to Watson for quite some time now, however, according to reporter Charles Robinson, they are now officially frontrunners for the superstar quarterback. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Philadelphia Eagles also want Watson, although it seems like the Dolphins are the only team willing to give up three first-rounders and two second-rounders.

With investigations ongoing, there is no telling whether or not Watson will actually be allowed to play this year. Just last season, we saw Antonio Brown get served an eight-game suspension to start the season, and there is a possibility it could happen to Watson as well.

