Deshaun Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, says that the Houston Texans quarterback is being investigated by the FBI amidst the 22 active civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. Hardin says that they are also considering the possibility of extortion in one of the cases.

“In April, the FBI came to us and told us they were investigating a matter as to whether one of Mr. [Tony] Buzbee's clients had committed extortion in the way they were demanding money from Deshaun or what they would do if they didn't pay it," Hardin said in a press conference, Wednesday.



Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

He continued: “We were not the ones who contacted them; they contacted us. We talked to [the FBI]. We even let them interview Deshaun -- and if y'all can find a lawyer that will let his client talk to the FBI if the lawyer had thought his client had done anything wrong or had any exposure, then I'll be very, very surprised.”

Watson is currently showing up to practices for the Texans but did not participate in their first preseason game, against the Packers.

For now, it's unclear how the NFL will punish Watson and it appears commissioner Roger Goodell will wait until the criminal investigation is finished to act.

[Via]