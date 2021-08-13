Deshaun Watson has been accused of sexual assault by 22 different women, and they are all in the midst of suing him on the basis of those allegations. Despite this, Watson continues to be a member of the Houston Texans, albeit, he is looking for a trade. Throughout this saga, the NFL has launched an investigation into Watson, and to help get as much information as possible, they have been interviewing the alleged victims.

In a new story from Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated, it was revealed that many of the women felt disrespected by the league's investigator. Ashley Solis and Lauren Baxley are two of the women who spoke out about the league's interviewing tactics, and as you can see, the NFL allegedly did more harm than good.

Per Solis:

“This woman asked me what I was wearing, which honestly really pissed me off. She explained that that’s something that she has to ask—which I don’t believe at all. I’m not sure what I’m supposed to be wearing that would suggest that I don’t want you to put your penis on my hand. Do I need to wear a turtleneck?”

Per Baxley:

“My forensic interview [with HPD] was very respectful and trauma-informed. They let me speak uninterrupted, whereas with Lisa Friel and the [other NFL investigator], they would cut me off, they would question things, they would circle back.”

Simply put, the women involved believe the NFL was out to trip them up and get them to mess up their stories as a way to instill doubt in the allegations. As it stands, these women are sticking to their convictions and they are hoping that justice is brought to Watson, who remains a fixture at Texans training sessions.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest on this story.

