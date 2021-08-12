Deshaun Watson has been one of the biggest stories of the offseason as he continues to battle 22 sexual assault lawsuits. Various massage therapists throughout Houston are accusing Watson of sexual misconduct during various massage sessions. Watson was reportedly overtly sexual despite these women's wishes, and now, they are looking to find justice. Despite all of this, Watson continues to be a member of the Houston Texans, and he is currently at training camp.

Watson wants to be traded from the Texans, and there are various teams who are interested. As a result, the cameras are always on Watson as reporters look to get the latest scoop on what the Texans star is up to.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

As one can imagine, Watson has no interest in talking to the media, and when it comes to the cameramen, he has simply had enough. In a new video from TMZ, Watson can be heard shouting "Why are y’all always filming me every day?? It’s the same shit" while walking out of practice. There were various cameras watching Watson on the sideline, which prompted him to engage in the outburst.

At this point, Watson's status for the upcoming season remains up in the air, and if he stays in Houston, there could be some issues coming down the pipeline. The Texans have unlisted him as the starting QB, and it seems evident they want him gone sooner rather than later.

[Via]