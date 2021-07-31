The song became a mega-success for Whitney Houston as she poured her heart out in the studio belting "I Will Always Love You" for The Bodyguard soundtrack, but at the time, not many of her fans knew that the track was a Dolly Parton original. The Country music icon has been a beloved figure in the industry for decades as she has often defied those who share her demographic.

Miley Cyrus's godmother caught up with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and was asked about her career, and the host wanted to know the greatest gift she'd purchased for herself using the royalties earned from Houston's remake of her 1973 song.

"I bought my big office complex down in Nashville. So I thought, 'Well, this is a wonderful place to be,'" Parton answered. "I bought a property down in what was the Black area of town, and it was mostly just Black families and people that lived around there. It was off the beaten path from 16th Avenue and I thought, 'Well, I am gonna buy this place — the whole strip mall.' And I thought, 'This is the perfect place for me to be,' considering it was Whitney."

"I thought this was great," she added. "I'm just gonna be down here with her people, who are my people as well. So, I just love the fact that I spent that money on a complex and I think, 'This is the house that Whitney built.'"

Watch a clip of Parton on Watch What Happens Live Below.