Dolly Parton is itching to bust out the bunny ears and recreate her iconic 1978 Playboy cover in honour of her 75th birthday next year. The country music icon paid a visit to Australia's 60 Minutes this week, where she was asked what she'd like to do once she reaches that 3/4-century milestone. Her answer? “I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again!” she exclaimed. “I thought it would be such a hoot. If they’ll go for it. I don’t know if they will.” Dolly became the first country singer to grace the cover of the legendary magazine 42 years ago, when she rocked some of the brand's signature bunny ears and a busty black corset on the October 1978 issue.

She'd even like to wear that same outfit, if she can help it. “I could probably use it," she admits. "Maybe. Boobs are still the same! I have my own look. I’m kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much. When I’m 90, I’ll probably look about the same way. Just thicker makeup, bigger hair!” If Playboy does grant Dolly's wish, it would make her the oldest woman to be featured on the cover of the print publication, beating Jane Seymour, who appeared on the cover in 2018 at age 67, by 8 years. Watch Dolly's full interview below: