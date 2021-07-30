The Bodyguard
- Original ContentWhitney Houston Songs: Her Best HitsWhether you're a die-hard fan or a newcomer to her music, Whitney Houston's songs are sure to leave a lasting impression.By Victor Omega
- MusicSnoop Dogg Explains Why He Let Cordae Pen His Lyrics: "I Started Off Writing For Dr. Dre"The Rap icon went on to use Whitney Houston as an example of why this is beneficial to artists.By Erika Marie
- MoviesBobby Brown Briefly Reacts To News Of "The Bodyguard" RemakeBrown simply isn't for it. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureWhitney Houston's "The Bodyguard" Gets Remake, Fans Aren't HappyThe classic 1992 starred Houston and Kevin Costner and would earn the title of having one of the greatest film soundtracks in history.By Erika Marie
- MusicDolly Parton Used Royalties From "I Will Always Love You" To Support Black NeighborhoodThe music icon was asked how she spent the royalties from Whitney Houston's 1992 remake of her song, and she honored the late singer.By Erika Marie