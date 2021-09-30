Love him or hate him, Lil Nas X's reach continues to grow. The controversial Popstar has received praise for his debut album Montero, and now, that acclaim has earned the attention of Dolly Parton. Recently, Lil Nas X honored the Country icon and gave his rendition of her classic track "Jolene" while visiting BBC Radio One's Live Lounge. There have been thousands of other artists out there who have covered this song, but Parton made sure to give Nas X her stamp of approval.

The singer shared a clip of the cover on Twitter and sent off a message of appreciation.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene," Parton wrote. "I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it's really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I'm honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you

@LilNasX."

Some are expecting Nas X and Parton to collaborate one day because previously, she revealed that Bill Ray Cyrus contacted her about an "Old Town Road" remix when the track was taking over social media. Parton is also the godmother to Miley Cyrus, and Nas X is looking to collaborate with every Cyrus and Cyrus affiliate.

