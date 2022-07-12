Just a few days ago, Doja Cat's TikTok followers got to see her rant about her drama with 17-year-old Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp, but now, the 26-year-old has turned to entertain us in other ways – including an impersonation of Amber Heard.

In her TikTok video, the Hot Pink hitmaker revealed that her puppy was recently stung by a bee, just like the Aquaman actress once experienced and was asked to recount during her testimony in her defamation lawsuit with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

"It's honestly hella sad 'cuz like, she's a puppy, my dog," Doja told viewers. "And I've had her for like a week and a half, maybe two weeks now. And she like, was just running around in the grass, and she steps on a bee."

Since the incident was so perfectly timed with Heard and Depp's trial, the rap star took the opportunity to create a viral video. "Y'all know what time it is," she said. "Y'all know what f*cking time it is!"

"My dog stepped on a bee," the "Ain't Shit" artist repeated while squinting her eyes, just as Heard did while on the stand.

"My dog stepped on a bee," she said again, adding a twitch for dramatic effect. "She stepped on a f*cking bee. My dog stepped on a bee!"





The post seems to have earned Doja Cat some backlash, as it's no longer available on her own TikTok page, but continues to make rounds on the internet.

