The 2020 Billboard Music Award nominations were announced this morning and, for many reasons, people were a little peeved.

For starters, the Top New Artist category contains Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, two artists that would likely have been better suited for last year's ceremony. Neither of them has made much noise this year, so it's strange to see them nominated. That's not a knock on them either.

Alongside those two artists, Khalid is nominated for Top Hot 100 Artist, despite also not releasing much in the way of new music. Again, a decision that has not gone overlooked by fans.

While there has been a debate over this year's nominations, one of the loudest fanbases has arguably been Doja Cat's.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The star was snubbed in most categories, including the two aforementioned spots and Top Rap Female Artist. This year, the Los Angeles-based talent earned her first-ever #1 record with "Say So" and, while she's dealt with a handful of controversies, she seems to have come out of them on the right side.

Her fans are arguing that she definitely should have been recognized at the award ceremony, calling out Billboard for such a weird list of nominees.

"DABABY??? RODDY RICCH?? DOJA CAT?? MEGAN?? but they chose khalid who barely made any noise this year," wrote one critic on Twitter. "Where tf is BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle & Doja???? How you gonna say its been a pretty big year for music but there are barley any BIPOC that were nominated????" asked another angry fan.

Where do you think Doja should have been nominated?