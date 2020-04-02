Doja Cat was looking ready for bed in her latest Instagram post, which shows the "Say So" rapper posing in some lacy pajamas for a set of thirst traps. When it comes to showing some skin on the 'gram, Doja is an expert. A frequent thirst trapper, the singer/rapper is often posting some hot-as-hell shots of herself looking fierce, but based on the caption of her latest post, they're often snapped by someone else. "I never post selfies," she wrote on the photos of her killing it in a Fashion Nova PJ set, which includes a pink bra with black lace lining and matching shorts. "So let me be cringe for like 5 minutes thanks guys."

Now that she (and the rest of the world) are doing nothing but chilling at home, Doja has all the time in the world to update her Instagram with some sultry pictures. Doja posted a photo of herself wearing the same lacy, high-slit PJ shorts just yesterday, after Chris Brown was caught thirsting for her in the comments of one of Tory Lanez's "Quarantine Radio" sessions on IG live. Her followers made sure to let her know that Chris seemingly "wants" her, but Doja doesn't appear to have acknowledged this just yet.