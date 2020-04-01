Quarantine Radio was lit yesterday, attracting over 300,000 viewers and including cameos from some of Tory Lanez's most famous friends. French Montana, Drake, and a bunch of others showed out for the record-breaking stream, but one person was noticeably absent.

Chris Brown could be seen in the comments of the live-stream asking for Doja Cat to make an appearance, presumably so that he could formally shoot his shot at the Los Angeles rapper. She did not appear during the stream though. Instead, she posted up on her own page and shared a thirst-trappy photo.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Flexing her Fashion Nova outfit, Doja Cat posted a brand new picture to her social media accounts, wearing a pair of lace shorts that revealed her thighs and a little bit of skin. The comments to the shot are complimentary of the look, but some fans felt a need to inform the rapper that Chris Brown was on the prowl and has taken a liking to her.

"Chris Brown want u sis he said it on Tory Lanez live," said one fan. "Chris been checking for you all day," added another.

Whenever CB logs onto Instagram, he'll surely take notice of Doja Cat's latest thirst trap. Do you think he'll go even more wild on tomorrow's episode of Quarantine Radio?