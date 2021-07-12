Doja Cat’s applaudable showmanship were on full display when she bounced back from an abrupt fall during a Miami performance on Saturday night.

The singer was performing her hit featuring Rico Nasty, "Tia Tamera," when she slipped and fell on her back while rocking out to the track. Fans in the audience screamed out in shock, but Doja jumped right back up on her knees and continued slinging her hair, channeling Beyonce’s equally-unreal recovery after falling down a flight of stairs on stage during a 2007 show.

Social media applauded Doja for getting up and acting as if nothing had happened, one commenter sharing, "That’s how you do it. Act like nothing happened and keep it going." Doja was as carefree as ever about the incident, tweeting out "somebody send me the video of me falling last night. Post in thread below thank u."

The “Kiss Me More” singer’s bounce back shows she is not planning on letting anything get in the way of the success of her recent album, Planet Her. The project with features from Young Thug, The Weekend, and JID soared to the top of the charts, earning her the spot of the biggest first-day debut for a female rapper in Spotify history.

Doja even retweeted a fan’s post of a looped version of her fall suggesting she could make a beat out of it-- and considering her retweet, it seems as though she may be up for the challenge. If anyone could pull off making a song using audio from their own slip, it would be Doja.

Check out the hard fall below.

WATCH: Beyonce's 2007 fall