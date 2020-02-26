After the song unexpectedly became a hit on social media platforms such as TikTok, Doja Cat has officially filmed the music video for "Say So" and it's coming out tomorrow morning.

Her name has been ringing bells for years but, in recent years, Los Angeles native Doja Cat has been proving to her critics that she's not just a meme. A skilled performer, the 24-year-old has become one of the most eccentric forces in the music business, electrifying us all with her wardrobe choices, her star-studded personality, and her charismatic raps. As one of the leading forces in rap's growing list of talented women, Doja Cat experienced major success with her sophomore studio album Hot Pink, which contained features from Gucci Mane, Tyga, and Smino. Announcing that the latest visual for the project is set to drop tomorrow morning, the rising star caught everyone's attention with a thirst trap.

Just days after posing fully nude on Instagram, Doja Cat uploaded a still shot from her upcoming "Say So" video to warn us of its arrival. "You bitches wanted it, now you’ll have it," she said, holding a blunt between her fingers and leaning over in a cut-out, revealing dress.

The video will be out tomorrow at 10 AM EST. Are you keeping your eyes out for it?