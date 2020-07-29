After claiming that she was not afraid of the coronavirus months ago, Doja Cattested positive for COVID-19.

"Bitch, I'm not scared of a coronavirus or the beer version of that shit. I'm gonna get corona and then I'mma get a corona because I don't give a fuck about corona, bitch," she said a few months ago.

She revealed in a recent interview that she tested positive for the virus and has been staying home. Last night, she told fans that she has since recovered, defending herself from trolls and divulging the symptoms she had.

"I couldn't taste bacon and my legs hurt," said Doja on Twitter, responding to a fan who asked about her experience with the illness. She claimed that she had a fever for two days and never had any respiratory issues.

The rapper also noted that she got it because she wasn't scared of it, likely being less careful than those who have been self-quarantining for the majority of the year.

When she caught wind of somebody chastising her for going out and risking other people's health, Doja said that she wasn't doing that in the first place.

"Never said to go out. Just said I got it cuz I didn't give a fuck," she wrote on Twitter.

We're glad that she's feeling better.