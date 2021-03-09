Doja Cat Entangles Kofi Siriboe In Her Web In Striking "Streets" Visual

The #SilhouetteChallenge was birthed from this track & now Doja spins a story of hypnotizing men into her web.

The song has been the latest of her singles to create waves over on TikTok, and now Doja Cat has blessed her fans with a visual to âStreets.â If the song sounds familiar, it's because you've most likely watched one of the thousands of the red-light special #SilhouetteChallenge videos that recently stormed social media. The California artist is readying the release of her sonically-eclectic album rumored for release this year, but Doja decided to revisit her 2019 Hot Pink release to give fans the visual that they begged for.

The haunting clip stars Queen Sugar and Girls Trip actor Kofi Siriboe as the cab driver who becomes entranced by Doja's moves. She caught him slipping and spun a web made just for him, but in the end, you'll have to decide if this was all a fantasy or reality. Fans have praised Doja and her team for this one, noting how much the Pop-Rap star has grown since her "Mooo" days.

Make sure to tune into the Grammys on Sunday, March 14 to watch Doja Cat take to the stage as one of their many performers, and while we wait to see what she'll come up with, check out the visual to "Streets" above.