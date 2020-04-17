The cast of Girls Trip held a virtual reunion on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk to catch up and discuss the possibility of a sequel. Jada was joined by Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall over video chat on Wednesday for "a special Girls Trip reunion." During their chat, each of the former co-stars shared what they've been doing to keep busy during quarantine. Regina revealed that she's been taking this time for herself to learn how to strip, to which Queen says, "I knew you had some ho in you."

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images for Universal

Despite the rampant rumours that she and Common have entered into a romantic relationship, Tiffany said she's been trying out online dating through the Bumble app. "You can talk to guys, FaceTime without them having your phone number and watching TV shows together, them watching me cook something, stuff like that," she explains. "It’s fun 'til the dudes try to pull their wee-wees out. I don’t want to see your thing thing just yet!” At one point, the ladies confessed to their celebrity crushes, and Queen admitted that she's got a thing for Victoria's Secret model, Adriana Lima. "I like the girl," she said. "She’s a Brazilian model." Jada agreed, saying, "She’s a cutie. She got some fire, too."

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images for Universal

As for a sequel to their 2017 comedy? “The answer is ‘yes’ and I can’t wait to do it,” said Queen. “I can’t wait to work with y’all again and I hope we get to go somewhere fun.” Regina agreed, but added, "I think we’re all down, we just want to make sure it’s amazing. That it’s the right thing and a great thing.” Tiffany has already spoken about a Girls Trip sequel in the past, revealing that she's even written a script for it. However, she said that studio executives were not interested because production was asking for "too much money." Fingers crossed it works out eventually. Check out the full Girls Trip reunion on Red Table Talk below:

